Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,700 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of National Bank worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bank in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in National Bank during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in National Bank during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered National Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $959,290.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,290.10. This trade represents a 11.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $63,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,652 shares in the company, valued at $528,552.24. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $1,067,505. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.32 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

