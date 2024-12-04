Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,100 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 15.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after buying an additional 122,811 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,225,000 after acquiring an additional 99,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,004.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $4,182,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APOG stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

