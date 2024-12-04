Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,700 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Andersons were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Andersons by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Andersons by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Andersons’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

