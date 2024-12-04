Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Photronics were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Photronics by 137.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.