Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Universal by 85.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 438.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:UVV opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Universal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

