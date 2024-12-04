Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Knowles worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 37.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Knowles

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 157,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,993,127.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,576,848.04. This trade represents a 16.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,051.57. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,234 over the last ninety days. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

