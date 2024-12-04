Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in CSX by 849.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after buying an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $116,430,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 318.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after buying an additional 2,489,329 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in CSX by 3,243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after buying an additional 2,126,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CSX by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

CSX Trading Down 0.9 %

CSX stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

