Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.91 ($0.04), with a volume of 225054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Proteome Sciences Stock Up 12.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of £8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.10 and a beta of 0.07.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

