Prevatt Capital Ltd Purchases 35,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prevatt Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 10.9% of Prevatt Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prevatt Capital Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.47.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $89,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,935.64. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $1,019,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,291.92. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $241.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

