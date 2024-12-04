Prana Capital Management LP Sells 8,159 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $311.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.27. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

