Prana Capital Management LP Sells 557,885 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prana Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 557,885 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 113.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,245.49. This represents a 17.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

