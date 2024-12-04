Prana Capital Management LP Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 105.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,961 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,774,000 after buying an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 82.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 571,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,995,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $16,560,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

