Prana Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. FMR LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,930,000 after buying an additional 650,675 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,472,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after buying an additional 233,242 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 497,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,635,000 after buying an additional 223,931 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 643,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,708,000 after buying an additional 220,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

LPLA stock opened at $323.27 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $330.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

