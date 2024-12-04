Potrero Capital Research LLC Takes Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 479,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Vera Bradley makes up 0.8% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Vera Bradley at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $76,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $81,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 998.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a P/E ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.53 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.