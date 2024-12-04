Potrero Capital Research LLC Purchases New Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,000. Lineage comprises approximately 3.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LINE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,115,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,875,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,299,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LINE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Lineage Trading Down 1.2 %

Lineage stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. Lineage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($3.22). Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Lineage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

