Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,249 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,200. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,264.47. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NVT opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.