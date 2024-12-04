Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,017 shares during the period. Flex accounts for approximately 1.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $509,044.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. The trade was a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

