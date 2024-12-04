Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of SunOpta worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $99,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,430. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,977.43. This trade represents a 53.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STKL. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STKL

SunOpta Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.