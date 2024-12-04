Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 391,272 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 391,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,918,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 244.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

