Port Capital LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Port Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 157.1% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,005,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.33 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.