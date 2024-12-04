Populous Trading 47.1% Lower Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $4,122.89 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)

Buying and Selling Populous

