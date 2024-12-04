Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Billion

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $172.36 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.39212971 USD and is up 11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $179,257,375.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

