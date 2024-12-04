Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Sells 207,400 Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD trimmed its holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,400 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD owned approximately 0.06% of Iris Energy worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ IREN opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Iris Energy Limited has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Iris Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.