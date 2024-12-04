Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,146 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 7,767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,419 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 428.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 886,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after buying an additional 718,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,416,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,403,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

