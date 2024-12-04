Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,954 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up 1.0% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 946.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 178,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 161,172 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,099.52. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $235,838.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,026. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,591 shares of company stock worth $11,892,886 in the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.