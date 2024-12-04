Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,750 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 579,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,352,180. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,673,023 shares of company stock worth $753,365,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.