Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Acquires Shares of 11,500 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 64.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 500,407 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $366.55 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $372.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 21,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $7,019,669.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,487.12. This represents a 9.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This trade represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,895 shares of company stock worth $253,462,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

