Pollux Coin (POX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $404,039.46

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $404,039.46 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,823.37 or 0.99375538 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95,522.93 or 0.99063961 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,864,251 coins and its circulating supply is 40,864,373 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,862,196.103892 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.08164998 USD and is up 8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $21,396.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.