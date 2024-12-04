Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,001 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 6.23% of Complete Solaria worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Complete Solaria

Shares of CSLR opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

In other news, major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,810,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,641. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Complete Solaria Profile

(Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Further Reading

