Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $207.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

