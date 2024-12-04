Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $14.83 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 86.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 106.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

