Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 198.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.27% of Agilysys worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $402,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,555.88. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $68,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,400.44. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $2,971,199. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

