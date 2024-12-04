Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 27,900 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.84% of Calix worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Calix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 30.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,565,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after purchasing an additional 361,805 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,366,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Calix by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 812,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,771,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

