Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.
JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.
In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,476 shares of company stock worth $59,853,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
