PointState Capital LP Sells 1,252,640 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

PointState Capital LP lowered its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,640 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP owned 0.27% of Vista Energy worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 302,138 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 123.1% during the third quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 160.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.
Vista Energy Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of VIST stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75.
Vista Energy Company Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
