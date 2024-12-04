Point72 Italy S.r.l. Invests $9.98 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000. Uber Technologies makes up 3.3% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after acquiring an additional 512,591 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

