Point72 Italy S.r.l. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 152,504 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 1.2% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 421,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $411,052,000 after acquiring an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This trade represents a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.