Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $60,000 Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Life Time Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LTH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LTH opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $4,127,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. The trade was a 40.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

