Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 8,246 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 424.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXS opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $94.42.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

