Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 931 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $123,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,740.20. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $354,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,605,848.46. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,958 shares of company stock worth $2,268,035. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Stock Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

