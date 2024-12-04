Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,951,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,868,000 after purchasing an additional 468,432 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,035,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after buying an additional 1,788,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 228,890 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Vale by 32.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 382,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 94,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 109.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

