Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,000. Lantheus makes up 0.8% of Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lantheus by 42.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

