Point72 DIFC Ltd Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2,699.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,758 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $111,562,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after buying an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $38,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

NYSE TOL opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.05. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.38 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

