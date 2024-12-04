Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires 181,161 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 75,799.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,161 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd owned about 0.33% of LivaNova worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 117.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

