Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $137.44 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083,262 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $137,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,146.9% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after buying an additional 1,376,315 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 911,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 902,546 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,431,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,686,000 after purchasing an additional 495,380 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,926,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,094,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 2.3 %

TSEM stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.92. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

