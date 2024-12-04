Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 144.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of LPL Financial worth $81,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,930,000 after buying an additional 650,675 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,472,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 497,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 223,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 643,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,708,000 after purchasing an additional 220,622 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $323.27 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $330.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

View Our Latest Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.