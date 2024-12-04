Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,369,300 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,369,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,611,000. Incyte makes up approximately 0.4% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.23% of Incyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after buying an additional 779,243 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,769,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 17,460.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 70.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 13,814.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after buying an additional 1,985,726 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,745 shares of company stock worth $1,311,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

