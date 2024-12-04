Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 157,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.40.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.0 %
PH stock opened at $700.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $659.52 and its 200-day moving average is $588.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $431.98 and a twelve month high of $712.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
