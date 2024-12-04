Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 157,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.40.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.0 %

PH stock opened at $700.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $659.52 and its 200-day moving average is $588.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $431.98 and a twelve month high of $712.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.