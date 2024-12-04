Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 8,381 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 106,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

HUBG opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

