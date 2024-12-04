Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 8,381 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 106,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
Hub Group Price Performance
HUBG opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.21.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hub Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.