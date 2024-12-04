Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 6,330 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,396.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

